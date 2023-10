During the day, there were 56 combat clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and russian occupiers. The enemy launched 3 missile and 34 air strikes, carried out 6 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. Russian terrorist attacks resulted in killed and wounded among the Ukrainian civilian population. Private residences and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening operational update.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation is without significant changes. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were found. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus perform tasks in the bordering areas with Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Mykolaivka, Sumy Region. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks, among them Senkivka, Turia, Hremiach, Chernihiv Region; Baranivka, Sosnivka, Shalyhyne, Holyshivske, Pokrovka, Sumy Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka, Kharkiv Region, and 7 more attacks near Nadiia, Luhansk Region. About 10 settlements suffered artillery and mortar attacks, in particular, Krasne Pershe, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane, Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched air strikes in the area of ​ ​ Serebrianske forestry and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Spirne, Vesele, Donetsk Region. About 20 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Terny, Kolodiazi, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vesele, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka area of ​ ​ the Donetsk Region. The enemy launched an air strike near Niu York, Donetsk Region. More than 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka and south of the Tonenke, Donetsk Region. The defense forces here repelled 5 enemy attacks. The enemy also launched an air strike near Stepove, Donetsk Region. More than 15 settlements were attacked by artillery and mortars, among them Sukha Balka, Keramik, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the area of ​ ​ Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region. Ukrainian soldiers here repelled 17 enemy attacks. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire of the invaders, in particular, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks south of the Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka, Donetsk Region. The enemy launched air strikes near Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Rivnopil, Donetsk Region. About 15 settlements were attacked by artillery and mortars, in particular, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia Direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy attacks in the area west of the Robotyne Zaporizhzhia Region. More than 15 settlements were attacked by artillery and mortars, in particular, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the invaders launched an air strike in the area of Beryslav in the Kherson Region. Enemy artillery and mortar attacks were carried out at Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Odradokamianka, Antonivka, Kizomys, Kherson Region and the city of Kherson; Dmytrivka, Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Region.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict casualties on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, deplete the enemy along the entire front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on russian invaders in manpower and equipment, and last day eliminated another 800 enemy soldiers. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 14 tanks, 26 artillery systems and 11 enemy drones.