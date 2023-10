The russian occupiers keep 9 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, among them there is one submarine - a missile carrier, on board of which there may be Kalibr missiles. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

The officer noted that there is currently a storm in the waters of the Black Sea region, which makes it difficult for surface vessels of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation to stay at sea.

"The sea is generally on our side - it storms powerfully... 4-5 points, this is a great disturbance of the sea, therefore, the surface missile carriers were brought to the base points a day before the storm began, and now only the underwater missile carrier is on duty. Its equipment is up to four Kalibr missiles,” she said.

At the same time, Humeniuk drew attention to the increased danger for citizens in the event of a missile attack from submarines.

"I would like to remind you that it can be difficult for air defense systems to detect launches from a submarine. Therefore, when we talk about such a threat, we must take into account that there are several minutes to go to shelter, and not delay it," the representative of the Defense Forces of the Southern Ukraine emphasized.

"Now the ship group continues to be in the same area where it seems to them that it is safe for now - it is from the eastern coast of Crimea to the russian Novorossiysk. There are only nine of them. It is obvious that as a result of the storm, they will be diverted to their base points," Humeniuk said.

In addition, another enemy ship covers the situation in the Sea of Azov, she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early October, OSINT analysts reported with reference to satellite images that the russians had moved more than 10 warships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk.