A total of 59 companies from 23 countries have pledged to create the necessary weapons for Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, during a telethon, Deutsche Welle reports.

Kuleba noted that 59 foreign companies participating in the Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv agreed to manufacture weapons for the country together with Ukraine.

"These are concrete commitments to jointly create the necessary weapons," the head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Kuleba also stated that the risk of devastation of weapons warehouses in the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance is "minimized" since work on increasing production by NATO countries began last year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing for the Defense Industries Forum.

On September 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced that 165 defense companies from 26 countries had confirmed their participation in the Ukrainian Defense Industry Forum.

On August 27, Zelenskyy announced a powerful September to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.