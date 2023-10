About 2,000 soldiers of US Marine Corps heading to Israel – CNN

The rapid response forces of the US Marine Corps, consisting of about 2,000 servicemen, are heading to the waters off the coast of Israel.

This was reported by the American channel CNN with reference to its sources.

An unnamed US Defense Department official said the Marines would join a growing number of US forces heading to Israel.

According to him, in this way, the US seeks to send a signal of restraint to Iran and prevent the current conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip from turning into a new global war.

According to available information, it may be about the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

A few days ago, the unit was stationed near Kuwait as part of planned exercises there.

Later, representatives of the unit admitted that he was forced to leave the area early.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 16, the American edition of The Washington Post reported that the US Ministry of Defense had instructed to prepare about two thousand soldiers for a possible deployment to Israel.

According to the publication, we are talking about servicemen of the US Ground Forces. It is planned that in case of transfer to Israel, they will provide counseling and medical assistance.

It will be recalled that on October 10, the United States sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which carries about 90 planes and helicopters, towards Israel.

Later, it became known that the United States had sent another aircraft carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean.

Iran had previously warned Israel of its intention to intervene in the conflict if Israeli forces began a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.