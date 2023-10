The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) announced that the former board chairman of PrivatBank, Oleksandr Dubilet, as well as his ex-deputy, Liudmyla Shmalchenko, are wanted within the case of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi regarding the organization of the embezzlement of UAH 9.2 billion of PrivatBank.

This follows from a statement by the NACB website, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Previously, Dubilet was declared wanted in another case of PrivatBank, which is currently sent to court.

His ex-deputy was in Ukraine under bail of UAH 50 million.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is looking for the suspect in the criminal proceedings Oleksandr Valeriyovych Dubilet, born on October 25, 1962, who is wanted in the criminal proceedings dated March 6, 2017, on suspicion of committing crimes provided for in Section 5 of Article 191, Section 3 of Article 28, and Section 1 of Article 366 of the Penal Code of Ukraine," the message reads.

It will be recalled that NACB and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) informed Kolomoiskyi of suspicion of organizing a scheme to take over UAH 9.2 billion of PrivatBank, in which he involved five more managers of the institution.

The scheme of the crime consisted of the artificial creation by an organized group of the bank's obligation to pay one of the controlled companies more than UAH 9.2 billion for the alleged buyback of its bonds at an inflated cost by forging relevant documents.

Part of these funds, namely more than UAH 446 million, was legalized by transferring under the guise of transactions for the purchase and sale of securities to the personal account of Kolomoiskyi through a number of financial transactions with controlled companies, and subsequently contributed by him to the authorized capital of the bank in order to fulfill the requirements of the program financial recovery of PrivatBank.

The rest of the funds were disposed of by the participants of the scheme at their own discretion.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 2, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security, and the Prosecutor General's Office charged businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with suspicion of crimes under Articles 190 and 209 of the Penal Code of Ukraine - fraud and the legalization of property obtained by crime.

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine refused to cancel the arrest in absentia of the former board chairman of PrivatBank, Dubilet.