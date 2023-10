Russian army resumes offensive to encircle Avdiyivka, but its pace does not allow for success – ISW

The russian occupation army resumed offensive operations in the area of Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region with the aim of encircling units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) located in the city and its surroundings.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to the information published by russian "war correspondents" and military bloggers, the occupiers were unable to achieve success due to the resumption of offensive operations in the area of Avdiyivka.

ISW analysts could not find visual confirmation of the success of the occupiers in the area, previously claimed by the russian side.

According to russian sources, units of the russian army allegedly resumed assault operations on Sunday, October 15. They allegedly managed to advance much less than in previous days.

It is noted that the early statements of the russians about the alleged control of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant were not confirmed among military bloggers.

The ISW added that the decrease in the intensity of the offensive actions of the russians is evidenced by the statements of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration.

Thus, its chief, Vitalii Barabash, stated on October 12 that russian troops are conducting an offensive in 10-12 directions in the area of Avdiyivka.

At the same time, on October 15, the General Staff of the AFU announced that the occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of only six settlements on the Avdiyivka Axis.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, October 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that during the week, the russian army conducted about a hundred unsuccessful assaults on the Avdiyivka Axis.

On October 14, the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, stated that the occupiers want to seize the Donetsk Region by the end of 2023.