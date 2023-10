On the Kupiansk and Lyman axes, the situation has significantly worsened in recent days.

The commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Telegram.

"The situation on the Kupiansk and Lyman axes has significantly worsened in recent days. The enemy wants to break through our defenses and retake our territories. But thanks to the actions of our units, the enemy will not be able to fulfill its plans," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the morning summary of the General Staff, it was stated that on the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the Synkivka and Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv Region. Meanwhile, on the Lyman axis, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

Meanwhile, the troops of the russian aggressor country last week made more than a hundred unsuccessful attempts to oust the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions in the area of Avdiivka.