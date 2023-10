The russian occupation army reduced the intensity of shelling of Avdiivka, Donetsk Region. At the same time, the day before, as a result of a shell hit west of the city, two civilians were killed.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration (MBA) Vitalii Barabash spoke about this on the air of the telethon.

"Today there were even fewer of them, it's purely in the community. What cannot be said of course in positions, there is no less shelling, they do not subside either day or night," Barabash said.

He added that the shelling was not affected by the rain, which was around lunch. The occupiers strike in the vicinity of the city anyway.

Barabash noted that over the past few days, russians have been especially actively shelling the area of ​ ​ the village of Pervomaiske south-west of Avdiivka. It was there that two civilians were killed today.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Monday, October 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that during the week the occupiers made about a hundred unsuccessful attempts to oust the Armed Forces from positions near Avdiivka.

Despite this, russian troops continue to carry out assault actions on the Avdiivka axis. To support ground forces, they actively use aviation.