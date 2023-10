The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Serhii Tkachuk as the provisional head of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers also appointed Tkachuk as the first deputy head of the State Consumer Protection Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Olha Shevchenko, deputy head of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, as the provisional head of the Service instead of Andrii Lordkipanidze.