First ambulance from batch of armored ambulances for front arrived in Ukraine

The first of thirteen armored ambulances to evacuate the wounded from the front line, the funds for which were raised through the United24 platform, arrived in Ukraine. This was stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Health.

The first armored ambulance will soon go to the front. These machines meet NATO ballistic standards, can protect against kinetic ammunition, fragments of field artillery shells, detonation of improvised explosive devices and much more.

These vehicles will help medics evacuate the wounded from the front line to the nearest medical facility.

"And they, like all girls, love unique shoes. They are equipped with special tires that can run flat: in case of loss of pressure, the speed varies from 50 to 150 km. In practice, in our reality, this means: if the tire is broken by shrapnel, the car will not stand in the middle of the field under fire," the Ministry of Health reports.

Funds for 13 armored ambulances were collected thanks to the United24 collection, the total amount of which made UAH 124 million. The vehicles are made to order in Canada. The first of them will go to the front in the near future, the others will be immediately transported to Ukraine when they are ready.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the United24 initiative for donations to Ukraine. The funds received through this platform are distributed in three areas: defense and demining; aid; reconstruction of Ukraine.

In July 2022, Imagine Dragons became ambassadors for the fundraising platform United24.

In April 2022, the British singer Ed Sheeran presented a new music video, which he filmed in Kyiv before the full-scale invasion of russia.