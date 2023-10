Zelenskyy about 600 days of war: the main thing is not to lose unity and not to let doubts corrode the will

On the occasion of the 600th day of russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that now the most important thing for Ukrainians is not to lose unity and not let doubts corrode the will. Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“600. The will that does not give up gains freedom. Freedom based on unity always prevails. The point is not to waste time. Not to lose unity. Not to let doubts corrode the will. Every day we must add to Ukraine's strength. Every day we must destroy the occupier. Every day we must do everything possible to ensure that the future of Ukrainians belongs only to Ukrainians,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who fights and works for the freedom of Ukraine, noted that eternal and bright memory belongs to each and every one who gave his life so that the Ukrainian people would be preserved.

Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine will definitely win.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in a video message on the morning of February 24, 2022 that russia had struck Ukraine's military infrastructure and border guards, and the authorities were imposing martial law on the entire territory of Ukraine.