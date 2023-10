As a result of shelling by the russian invaders, almost 300,000 tons of grain were destroyed, while the export potential of Ukrainian ports decreased by 40% due to the invaders' attacks.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine / Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"17 massive attacks since russia withdrew from the "grain agreement," a 40% decrease in the export potential of ports, almost 300,000 tons of destroyed grain - this is russia's attempt to deepen the food crisis in those countries that depend on Ukrainian products. russia poses threats to shipping in the Black Sea, but the Ukrainian military knows how to give a tangible rebuff to the invaders. Thanks to this, we were able to create an opportunity for the operation of a temporary corridor for civilian vessels. It has already received the name "Ukrainian corridor" in the world," he wrote.

According to Kubrakov, as of October 14, 21 vessels used this corridor for export, and 25 vessels entered Ukrainian ports for loading.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor."