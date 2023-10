The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations on the Melitopol Axis, and offensive actions on the Bakhmut Axis, destroy the enemy step by step, liberate the temporarily occupied territories.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning brief.

About 70 combat clashes took place during the past day. The russian federation launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine, using Kh-59 guided air missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. In total, the enemy carried out ten missile and 87 airstrikes and conducted 68 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes

The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to dangerous axes, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast. In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the Synkivka and Ivanivka Districts of the Kharkiv Region.

Lyman Axis

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

Bakhmut Axis

Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka settlements of the Donetsk Region. At the same time, the AFU continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Avdiyivka, Keramik, Stepove, Tonenke, and Sieverne settlements of the Donetsk Region. Here, our soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks.

Mariyinka Axis

The AFU repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the Mariyinka District of the Donetsk Region.

Shakhtarsk Axis

Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area north of Pryiutne, Donetsk Region.

Zaporizhzhia Axis

The enemy tried four times to restore the lost position in the area of Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region without success.

Kherson Axis

The AFU are conducting a counter-battery fight, successfully hitting the enemy's warehouses and rears.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol Axis, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one more - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. Our defenders also destroyed a russian Mi-8 helicopter.

The units of the missile forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two anti-aircraft defenses, and five artillery pieces of the enemy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russian troops fired two rockets at night in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One of them was destroyed by air defense forces from East Command. The second missile hit the territory of the Dnipro District of the region.