On October 15, the Mavka, Manassa Queen, and Kyalami ships arrived at the ports of Great Odesa for loading.

Andrii Klymenko, the head of the Institute of Black Sea Strategic Studies, announced this on the Facebook social network, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The number of ships that arrived with cargo (for 30 days of the temporary sea export corridor) is 31. This is like in May-June 2023, but without any participation of the russian "pontoons." And - let's hope, we are almost sure - there will be more ships. The total deadweight is 1.3 million tons. Seventeen of them have already left with cargo and are leaving or have already arrived as intended," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.

On July 17, russia announced the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees in the Black Sea to ensure the "grain corridor."