During the past day, October 15, the military terrorist states of the russian federation attacked peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 97 times, firing 514 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRSes, tanks, ZU-23-2, S60, aviation, and UAVs. The enemy fired 40 shells at the city of Kherson alone.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

The russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, the building of an educational institution in the Beryslav District, an enterprise in the Kherson District, and an enterprise in Kherson.

Due to russian aggression, one person was injured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 15, the aircraft of the russian occupation army attacked the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson Region more than ten times in the course of about an hour. The russians used modified aerial bombs.

On October 12, the russian occupiers shelled a children's hospital in Kherson. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

On October 9, one of the libraries in Kherson was attacked by the occupiers. Then, one civilian was injured.