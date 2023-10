Iran set to intervene in Israel-Hamas conflict if IDF launches ground operation in Gaza - media

Iran, through the UN, sent a message to Israel warning of its intention to intervene in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict if the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Axios reported this with reference to two diplomats with knowledge of this issue.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, last Saturday, October 14, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with UN envoy to the Middle East Tor Wennesland.

A UN spokesman urged the Iranian minister to help prevent the Israeli-Hamas conflict from spilling into a wider regional war.

Amir-Abdollahian allegedly said that Iran does not want the conflict to develop into a new war, but stressed that Tehran also has its own "red lines."

He said that if Israel continued its military operation in the Gaza Strip and carried out a ground operation, Iran would be forced to respond.

Recall that over the past few days, the IDF has been transferring personnel and equipment to the borders of the Gaza Sector.

At the same time, Israeli aircraft all this time attacked the Gaza Strip, turning entire areas in several settlements of the enclave into ruins.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, the IDF gave 24 hours to residents of the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate to the southern areas of the enclave.

We also reported that the Israeli government called the conditions for lifting the blockade from the Gaza Strip.