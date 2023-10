Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC are offered to fight in the Gaza Strip on the side of Palestine. A company's militant told this to the russian news agency European-Asian News (EAN). The publication does not give the name and call sign of the militant for his safety.

"We have a good job for good money. There is always demand for us, there are job offers: Libya - RUB 180,000 a month, Syria and the Central African Republic - from RUB 250,000. Now that's the situation with Palestine and Israel. There are already offers to go to fight for the Palestinians," the source said.

According to him, the amount of the promised remuneration is RUB 650,000 per month (about USD 6,630). For russia, where the average salary is 10 times lower, this is a lot of money. For comparison, russian contractors fighting in Ukraine receive from RUB 200,000 to RUB 240,000 per month.

However, the EAN source said that he does not know if any of his colleagues agreed to this offer.