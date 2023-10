Poland continues to transfer weapons to Ukraine based on previous contracts. Polish authorities are also in constant contact with the United States regarding the transfer of military assistance to the Ukrainian army. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated this.

In particular, he spoke about Warsaw's "firm alliance" with the United States and NATO.

"We are now transferring to Ukraine only the weapons that it has contracted, as we ourselves are strengthening our army through production and procurement. And we encourage others to transfer weapons to Ukraine," said the head of the Polish government.

At the same time, Morawiecki recalled the role of Poland and the United States in military assistance to Ukraine at the beginning of a full-scale russian invasion. He said that at the moment everything depends on the United States and Poland is in constant contact with American partners.

"We are in constant contact with the Americans on Ukrainian issues. We will do everything possible to ensure that they and our European allies help Ukraine up to the victory over russia," the Polish Prime Minister said.