US shows at UN evidence of Iran supplying russia with strike UAVs

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield took part in the exhibition, which showcased Iranian kamikaze drones with which the aggressor country russia attacks Ukraine. The Voice of America reports this.

U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officials indicated that the wreckage belonged to Shahed 101, Shahed 131, and Shahed 136 drones. This evidence, the Pentagon said, indicates a deepening of ties between Iran and russia.

“It's not a replica. This is real. This is a military weapon that Iran gave to the attacker," said U.S. Ambassador to the UN Thomas-Greenfield and added that "Iran must be responsible for the proliferation of (weapons of mass destruction)."

Iran has denied allegations of supplying UAVs to russia.