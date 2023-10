Putin questions involvement of official Kyiv in supply of weapons to Hamas

Russian terrorist country president vladimir putin doubts that Ukraine supplied weapons to Hamas, but is "confident of continuing leak of weapons from this country." He stated this at a press conference following an official visit to Bishkek, the Vedomosti portal reports.

"I doubt there were arms deliveries from Ukraine. But I have no doubt that there is a leak from Ukraine," the russian dictator said.

Russia, according to putin, has data on arms sales to the Middle East.

"But this is hardly done at the level of the leadership of Ukraine," the president of the russian federation added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, intelligence officers of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine inform that the Russian GRU has already handed over to Hamas terrorists weapons manufactured in the United States and EU states captured during the hostilities in Ukraine.