A total of UAH 62.3 billion was allocated for various recovery programs to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression, of which almost UAH 1.7 billion is provided for the Sumy Region, and UAH 673 million - for the Chernihiv Region. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during a meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities at the President of Ukraine, which was devoted to the issues of the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions.

"UAH 62.3 billion was allocated from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. Of these, almost UAH 1.7 billion is provided for the Sumy Region, UAH 673 million for the Chernihiv Region," said Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister, the common priorities of the central authorities, regions and communities now are the completion of preparations for winter, the start and successful passage of the heating season, the restoration and provision of the social component.

Accordingly, Regional Military Administrations reported a high level of readiness for the heating season: in the Chernihiv Region - 99.5%, in the Sumy Region - 99.1%.

At the same time, the deployment of a network of Points of Invincibility continues. On the territory of the Chernihiv Region, 330 of them were created, in the Sumy Region - 541.