Boeing and Saab are on the way to supplying Ukraine with Ground Launched Small Diameter Bombs (GLSDB), high-precision bombs with a rocket engine. Jim Leary, Senior Business Director of Boeing, stated this, Global Defense portal reports.

"We are on track to deliver in accordance with the government time line," Leary said, without specifying a specific date.

However, it is expected that Ukraine will receive high-precision GLSDBs this winter, although the initial dates were different.

Together with this ammunition, the AFU will provide appropriate new launchers. Although it was previously stated that GLSDBs are suitable for use from M270 and HIMARS launchers, which are in service with the Ukrainian army.

According to preliminary forecasts, GLSDBs should have arrived in Ukraine in the fall of this year. According to U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, the delay in the supply of this ammunition is associated with development and production issues.