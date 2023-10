The ministry of defense of the aggressor state of the russian federation said that on the night of October 15, 27 Ukrainian drones allegedly attacked its territories.

This is stated in the message of the ministry of defense of the russian federation.

So, it is stated that Ukraine specifically attacked the territory of the russian federation with UAVs of an aircraft type.

In particular, the russian ministry of defense claims that 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were allegedly intercepted by its air defense systems, of which eighteen were destroyed over the Kursk Region, two over the Belgorod Region in the air.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last day the russian federation launched 2 missile and 43 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from MLRS on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.