President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the meeting with the head of the Dutch government, Mark Rutte.

"Odesa. Our talks with Mark Rutte. Additional missiles for "Patriots." Energy. Grain corridor. There will be more protection for our state," the President said on Telegram.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte discussed issues of global security and defense cooperation in Odesa. The President stressed that it is important for us that russian assets are frozen, their use is aimed, in particular, at the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Dutch government decided to allocate an additional EUR 102 million for the third aid package for Ukraine this year, said Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher.