The IDF continued to target Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a terrorist attack on Israel. During one of these strikes, the Israeli military killed the head of the Hamas Aerial System, Merad Abu Merad, the Israel Defense Forces said on Telegram.

"Last night (Friday), IDF fighter jets conducted wide-scale strikes throughout the Gaza Strip. These included dozens of Hamas terror targets as well as “Nukhba” terrorist operatives that were in a staging ground in the Gaza Strip. “Nukhba” terrorist operatives were one of the leading forces that led the infiltration into Israel last Saturday,” it was said.

The IDF added that their fighter jets also struck Hamas' operational headquarters. It was from there, according to the Israel Defense Army, that the terrorist organization's aerial activity was managed.

“During the strike, IDF fighter jets killed Merad Abu Merad who was the head of the Hamas Aerial System in Gaza City, and was largely responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday. The IDF will continue to operate as required in order to defend the State of Israel against the Hamas terrorist organization,” the report added.