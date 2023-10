Explosions sounded and power was off in putin’s beloved resort of Sochi

Air defense worked in the sky over Sochi.

Telegram channels of russian propagandists and the pro-kremlin agency RIA Novosti informed about this.

According to local residents, 5-6 explosions sounded. Some houses had power outage. There was no information about the victims.

The russian ministry of defense reported that air defense allegedly destroyed two drones over the Black Sea near the coast of the Krasnodar Krai.