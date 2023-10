Russian troops intensified their offensives on the Lyman-Kupiansk axis. In the past day alone, they tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces 25 times. The head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash spoke about this on the air of the telethon.

"There the enemy intensified offensive actions. To break through our defense it uses different forces and means, which is tanks and artillery, it also uses its army and tactical aviation and other types of weapons," said the officer.

Yevlash also noted that over the past day, the enemy launched 611 attacks with artillery and mortars, and used aviation 13 times.

At the same time, according to the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders tried to advance 25 times on October 13.

"In this direction, the Armed Forces destroyed 206 invaders, as well as 15 pieces of equipment," Illia Yevlash stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, about 100 combat clashes with russian occupiers took place at the front.