Defense Forces eliminate almost 1,000 more occupiers per day - General Staff data on enemy losses

On October 13, the Defense Forces eliminated another 970 russian occupiers. Irreversible losses of russia in manpower during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine reached 286,890 people. 88 units of enemy equipment and weapons were also destroyed. Updated data on enemy losses were published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, over the day, the russians lost 9 tanks (in total, 4,940 units have already been destroyed), 24 armored fighting vehicles (9,337), 26 artillery systems (6,833), one air defense system (547) and one russian aircraft (in total - already 317).

One tactical-level UAV was also demilitarized (in total - 5,265), 22 units of motor vehicles (9,255) and four units ofspecial equipment (971).

The number of MLRS destroyed remained unchanged - 811, helicopters - 316, cruise missiles ‒ 1,531, ships/boats ‒ 20, and only one submarine has been destroyed so far.