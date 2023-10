Enemy not gives up trying to break through our defense on Avdiivka axis - AFU General Staff operational update

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group on the Avdiivka axis, the enemy does not abandon attempts to break through our defense, but to no avail. The defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Keramik, Tonenke, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Donetsk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document notes that during the past day there were about 100 combat clashes. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 59 air strikes, carried out 54 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements.

As a result of russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Private residences and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operation on the Melitopol axis and offensive actions on the Bakhmut axis, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, entrench themselves in the reached frontiers.

Kremlin terrorist troops cynically launched a missile attack on a children’s house of creativity in the center of the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region. More than 20 civilians were injured as a result of the targeted hit, and two administrative buildings were partially destroyed.

Aviation strikes were launched at Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

About 130 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions were under artillery fire.

The enemy suffers significant losses on the battlefield. So, in the last 3 days alone, during assault operations in the area of Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk Region, the losses of the occupiers amounted to more than 100 irrevocable, most of which due to the lack of evacuation from the battlefield, as well as about 200 wounded.

During the day, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 12 attacks on the areas of ​ concentration of the enemy personnel, weapons, military equipment and a bridge. Also, our defenders destroyed a russian Su-25 fighter and Orlan-10 UAV of the operational-tactical level.

Missile forces units hit a control point, an area of ​ ​ concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and an enemy EW station.