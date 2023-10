The list of settlements for the mandatory evacuation of families with children in the Kherson Region has been expanded. The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on Telegram.

So, during another meeting of the Defense Council of the region, it was decided to expand the list of settlements for the mandatory evacuation of families with children. This list includes Stanislav, Shyroka Balka and Oleksandrivka.

"I appeal to the residents. Please do not neglect this recommendation. Objectively assess the situation. Take care of safety. Your own and of your loved ones," Prokudin urged.

He also stressed that both the evacuation and living in a new place are free of charge. You can ask all questions by calling the contact center 0800101102.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the military of the terrorist state of the russian federation during the past day, October 12, fired 100 times at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 553 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, automatic grenade launchers, antitank grenade launchers, aviation and UAVs. In the city of Kherson, the enemy fired 49 shells.

Due to russian aggression, 2 people were killed, 6 more were injured, of which 1 child.