Enemy casualties are increasing. AFU destroy 80 units of russian equipment on Tavria axis per day

Soldiers of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group destroyed 80 units of enemy equipment per day. The losses of the enemy in the personnel are increasing. Combat work continues. The commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on Telegram.

According to him, on the Tavria axis, during the past day, the enemy launched 27 air strikes, conducted 49 combat clashes and carried out 831 artillery attacks.

At the same time, units of missile troops and artillery of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group completed 1,589 fire missions during the day.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 786 people.

80 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 13 tanks, 34 AFVs, 17 artillery systems, 3 ATGMs, 1 SPG Heavy Antitank Grenade Launcher, 1 air defense unit, 6 UAVs and 5 vehicles.

4 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction. During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place.

The air force of the Defense Forces launched 12 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three on control points and four on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

The units of missile forces hit an area of ​ ​ concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery equipment units and a control point of the russians.