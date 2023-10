There will be no strong threats to hryvnia exchange rate in 2024 with stable help of Ukraine's partners - Hetm

Danylo Hetmantsev, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, believes that with stable assistance from Ukraine's partners, there will be no strong threats to the hryvnia exchange rate in 2024.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"If we have stable help from partners in 2024, then I don't see any strong threats to the exchange rate," the MP emphasized.

Hetmantsev considers the current rate to be economically justified, as evidenced by the development of events after the decision to switch to managed flexibility of the rate, namely, the fact that the rate has hardly changed.

"The National Bank has a powerful arsenal of measures, in particular, interventions, currency restrictions, the continuation of a relatively strict interest rate policy, so that there are no shocks to the economy of our country due to a sharp change in the exchange rate. This time, the transition to a more flexible exchange rate is taking place from the position of "experience" and "strength "first of all, regarding the record international reserves," the head of the committee explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hetmantsev said that the rate of 41.4 UAH/USD, which is indicated in the draft state budget for 2024, should not necessarily come true.