Taxation of individual-entrepreneurs will not be changed until end of war - Hetmantsev

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that the simplified system of taxation for individual-entrepreneurs will not be changed until the end of the war.

He noted this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"... we are not going to change the system of a single tax during war," the MP pointed out.

At the same time, Hetmantsev believes that the single tax system, which is currently operating, has ceased to fulfill the function of supporting small businesses, and has become a way of evading taxes for large businesses.

In his opinion, Ukraine will not be accepted into the European Union with the current system of taxation of individual-entrepreneurs.

The MP said that the Ministry of Finance carefully studies all European models, mainly from Eastern European countries, and determines the most acceptable one for us.

"We must unify our taxation with the EU taxation system, this applies to both the regular system and the simplified system. According to the model, one of the countries under consideration is Poland," Hetmantsev added.

According to him, the issue of the small business taxation model has definitely not been resolved, but is only being considered, so it is too early to talk about any new tax rates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, they want to raise the tax to 20% for individual-entrepreneurs who provide services.