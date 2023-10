A multimodal transport center in the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCODA) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Ziheng.

A multimodal transport center in the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCODA) in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Li Ziheng.

China's total goods imports and exports continued to improve in September, with the trade volume reaching a new monthly high of this year, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The foreign trade volume reached 3.74 trillion yuan (about 521 billion U.S. dollars) last month, registering month-on-month growth for a second consecutive month, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

In the first three quarters, China's goods imports and exports in yuan terms edged down 0.2 percent year on year to 30.8 trillion yuan, the data revealed.

The country's exports increased 0.6 percent year on year while imports dipped 1.2 percent in the first nine months, it added.

During the period, China's trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative amounted to 14.32 trillion yuan, up 3.1 percent year on year and accounting for 46.5 percent of the country's total foreign trade value.

The country's trade with emerging markets such as Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America expanded 33.7 percent, 6.7 percent, and 5.1 percent, respectively, while recent trade with the European Union and the United States also improved remarkably.

In the January-September period, private enterprises saw a fast growth rate as imports and exports increased by 6.1 percent to 16.34 trillion yuan, accounting for more than half of the country's total.

A breakdown of the data showed China's exports of machinery and electronic products, which accounted for 58.3 percent of total exports, increased 3.3 percent during the period, with the export value of automobiles and parts surging 48.2 percent from one year earlier.

New drivers are taking hold, as China saw 41.7 percent export hikes in green products, including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and solar batteries, according to the GAC.