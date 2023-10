The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue offensive operations on the Melitopol Axis offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut Axis. During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

It is noted that the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three - on control points, and four - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, ten artillery pieces, and the russian command post.

The General Staff also reported that, in total, the enemy launched four missile and 65 airstrikes and fired 54 MLRS rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

With the help of airstrikes, the enemy hit Popivka and Seredyna Buda in the Sumy Region; Nevske, Bilohorivka, Novoliubivka, and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk Region; Siversk, Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Novokalynove, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Novomykhailivka, and Staromayorske in the Donetsk Region; Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia Region; Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Odradokamiyanka, Kozatske, and Ulianivka in the Kherson Region.

About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson Regions came under artillery fire.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi Axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi Axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening axes, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks of the russian federation in the area of Synkivka and eight attacks near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman Axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy's offensive in the areas of Makiyivka, southwest of Kreminna, and Serebrianske Forestry of the Luhansk Region, where our defenders repelled more than five enemy attacks.

On the Bakhmut Axis, our defenders continue their assault south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the russians in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.

On the Avdiyivka Axis, the enemy does not stop trying to break through our defenses, but without success. Our defenders repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka Axis, during the past day, the Defense Forces successfully repelled more than ten attacks by the russian federation in the Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka Districts of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Shakhtarsk Axis.

On the Zaporizhzhia Axis, the RF troops unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Kherson Axis, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses, and successfully striking the rear of the russians.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupation army carried out attacks on the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Zaporizhzhia Axes. Fifty-five combat clashes took place during the day.

It was previously reported that russia's losses in the war in Ukraine as of Thursday morning, October 12, amounted to 990 occupiers; the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 284,890 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 118 units of tanks, self-propelled artillery, and artillery systems.