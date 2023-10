Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has kidney problems but has recovered.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview to Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"He has health problems, it's true. The episode you mentioned now, he was really sick, but recovered. It's also necessary to admit whether we like it or not," Budanov said.

According to him, Kadyrov has kidney problems.

"There was a threat to life, but he passed it," Budanov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video from a hospital in the capital of the aggressor state, moscow, and said that he was alive and well.

On September 18, putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that they "do not have relevant information" regarding the health status of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Since the beginning of September, the plane belonging to the head of the russian region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has flown to moscow three times, and over the past three days he has remained very likely in the capital of the aggressor country of the russian federation.