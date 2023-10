The ship of the fleet of the aggressor country of the russian federation Pavel Derzhavin received damage in the Black Sea near occupied Sevastopol. This was officially confirmed by the spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk on Radio Liberty.

The spokesman says he cannot tell all the details of this incident but can officially confirm that this guard ship has been damaged.

"You are the first to whom I confirm this officially today that it suffered damage. I can't give you any information regarding the circumstances of this incident, let's call it that, but the fact is there," he said.

A Navy spokesman said that Pavel Derzhavin is a ship of the russian fleet, although previously the Ukrainian fleet had a ship of the same name.

"They have the same name. As far as I remember, there was such an interesting moment before the war. I can only note that this is not a Ukrainian ship," Pletenchuk added.

Recall that earlier the Black Sea Fleet of russia transferred some of its ships from Sevastopol in the occupied Crimea to the port of Novorossiysk. According to OSINT analysts, the russians transferred more than 10 ships.