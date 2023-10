Ukraine will have no problems with military aid from West until summer 2024 - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that there will be no problems with the supply of military aid from the West to Ukraine until the middle of 2024.

Budanov said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Until the middle of next year, we do not see any particular problems with military aid," he said.

According to him, everything will depend on Ukraine in the future.

"How can we properly convey, show and explain our needs to everyone, as well as establish an increase in our production," Budanov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Budanov talked about the connection between conflicts all over the world and warned about the approach of a global war.

On October 11, the state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States of America in the amount of USD 1.15 billion through the Multi-Donor Trust Fund of the World Bank.

According to Budanov, the aggressor country of russia can wage war against Ukraine until 2026 at most, because they will have problems with the economy and technology.