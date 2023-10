MP Shakhov fled from NABU, he was put on wanted list

Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Shakhov fled from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), he was put on the wanted list.

This is evidenced by information in the NABU search database, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He was put on the wanted list on October 9.

Shakhov is accused of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 366-2 (declaration of inaccurate information) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, that is, not declaring almost UAH 60 million.

"The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is looking for the accused in criminal proceedings No. 42021000000001008, Shakhov Serhii Volodymyrovych, born on May 7, 1975, who is wanted on charges of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the NABU wanted base says.

Shakhov's whereabouts are currently unknown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court again fined Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Shakhov, but this time for UAH 10,000, for failing to appear in court in his case.

For non-declaration of almost UAH 60 million, Shakhov faces a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison.