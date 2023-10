NBU's net international reserves up 1.3% to USD 28.2 billion in September

In September, the net international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine increased by 1.3% year over year to USD 28.227 billion.

This follows from the NBU's data, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the beginning of the year, they have increased by 54.1% from USD 18.322 billion.

Besides, the official reserve assets of the NBU decreased by 1.7% to USD 39.707 billion in September and have increased by 39.4% from USD 28.494 billion since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, gross reserve liabilities decreased by 8.4% to USD 11.480 billion in September and have increased by 12.8% from USD 10.173 billion since the beginning of the year.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the net international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine decreased by 3.8% year over year to USD 27.858 billion.

Net reserves decreased by 11.8% from USD 20.767 billion in 2022.

In 2021, the NBU's net international reserves increased by 14.6% from USD 18.144 billion to USD 20.765 billion.

In 2020, net reserves increased by 14.5% from USD 15.785 billion.

In 2019, net reserves increased by 63.8% from USD 9.644 billion.