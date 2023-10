The DTEK energy holding has started drilling the first oil well in the Poltava Region.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The pace of drilling gas wells has increased three times year over year. Nine wells will be drilled in 2023. The drilling of the first oil well in the Poltava Region has also begun. In general, investments in gas production have increased to UAH 5.5 billion," said the CEO of DTEK, Maksym Timchenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in November 2022, the DTEK Naftogaz company acquired the right to develop two gas fields in the Poltava Region for UAH 1.3 billion.

The asset portfolio of DTEK Naftogaz includes two gas production companies: Naftogazvydobuvannia PJSC and еру Naftogazrozrobka LLC.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.