The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) knew about the occupiers' plans to attack Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region.

Andrii Kovaliov, a representative of the General Staff of the AFU, said this on Radio Liberty.

"The russian occupiers stepped up their offensive yesterday in the area of Avdiyivka... There is no need to panic; this situation is not a surprise for the AFU. Our units and our commanders were ready for this," he emphasized.

According to Kovaliov, the occupiers are looking for weak points in the Ukrainian defense. In the same way, the russians tried to storm the positions of the AFU on the Kupiyansk Axis.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, October 12, the russians attacked Ukraine with 33 Shaheds, 28 of which were destroyed by the Defense Forces.

In addition, on the same night, air defense forces shot down 10 Shaheds over the Odesa Region. Damage to port infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded, and fires broke out. One person was injured.

At the same time, there is an escalation at the front. The head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, called the russian offensive on Avdiyivka "the largest" since the beginning of the invasion.

On Tuesday, October 10, the occupiers stormed the positions of the AFU in the area of nine settlements on the Avdiyivka Axis.