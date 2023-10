Attack of Shaheds on Odesa Region. russians damage infrastructure near port and residential buildings, one per

Overnight into October 12, air defense forces shot down 10 Shaheds over the Odesa Region. Damage to port infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded, and fires broke out. One person was injured.

This follows from a statement by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"At night, russian terrorists once again attacked the Odesa Region. Our air defense forces shot down 10 Shaheds over the Odesa Region, but, unfortunately, there were also hits," he said.

Thus, damage to port infrastructure and residential buildings was recorded in the Izmail district. Fires broke out on the spot; they have already been extinguished.

As a result of the russian drone attack, one person was injured - a woman born in 1935 received thermal burns. She is currently in the hospital.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, warehouse buildings in the port area and private houses of civilians were damaged by the hit.

"The night attack of the enemy using another batch of attack drones in our area of responsibility was again aimed at the port infrastructure of the Danube," the agency explained.

It is noted that trying to bypass air defense systems, kamikaze drones headed from different directions, using complex trajectories and features of the landscape.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Thursday, October 12, the russians attacked Ukraine with 33 Shaheds, 28 of which were destroyed by the Defense Forces.