Overnight into October 12, the russians attacked Ukraine with 33 Shaheds, 28 of them were destroyed by the Defense Forces.

This is reported by the Air Force.

"Overnight into October 12, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with UAVs of the Shahed type from the northern and southern directions - the Belgorod Oblast (RF) and from Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

"A total of 33 Shahed launches were recorded. Enemy UAVs were flying in different directions, so the air defense was working in at least six regions of Ukraine," the report says.

The Air Force reports that aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.

In total, 28 Shahed-131/136 were destroyed during the night by the forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, called the russian offensive on Avdiyivka "the largest" since the beginning of the invasion.

On Tuesday, October 10, the occupiers stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of nine settlements on the Avdiyivka Axis.