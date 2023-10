Xinhua reported that China’s first hydrogen boat was launched and made a demonstration voyage on the Yangtze River near the city of Yichang, located in the central Hubei Province. There is a hydroelectric power station and the world’s largest dam, the Three Gorges Dam. This place was not chosen by chance: China Yangtze Power Co. is a company within the structure of China Three Gorges Corporation.

The innovation is called Three Gorges Hydrogen Boat No.1. Sea transport – 50m long and 10m wide – is designed to carry up to 80 passengers and is capable of a reaching maximum speed of 28km/h. The installed electrical power of its hydrogen battery is 500kW.

According to the published information, a sea vessel can travel up to 200km without recharging. The boat is suitable for transporting tourists and for carrying out rescue operations on the water. It is planned to be used in the area located near the Three Gorges power plant. According to the creators’ forecasts, such technologies will be a breakthrough that will help China significantly reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere.