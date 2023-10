The State Customs Service of Ukraine officially reported that the information circulated in some media about the discovery at the Zahony checkpoint by the Hungarian side of a significant amount of currency, which the wife of the Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine carried on September 29 this year, was not confirmed.

This is stated on the official website of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

On October 5, Hungarian colleagues officially informed the Ukrainian side about the information mentioned during the border-representative meeting of customs and border services at the Chop- Zahony checkpoint.

In the protocol, the adjacent party clearly noted that "in the period from September 28 to September 30, 2023, police representatives did not find any funds that were transported with concealment from border customs control, and they did not know about the declaration of funds in the amount of USD 13 million."

Besides, according to the results of inspections carried out by border and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the person indicated in the mentioned message did not cross the state border of Ukraine at all in 2023.

In view of this, the State Customs Service of Ukraine drew the attention of media representatives that it is always ready to promptly respond to journalists' requests for confirmation or refutation of information.

We will clarify: earlier media reported on the illegal export of USD 13 million through customs in the Zakarpattia. It concerned the wife of the Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Teteria, who tried to smuggle a large amount of cash across the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 14, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed 5 Deputy Interior Ministers: Bohdan Drapiatyi, Kateryna Pavlichenko, Oleksii Sierhieiev, Vasyl Teteria, Leonid Tymchenko.