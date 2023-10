At thermal power plants (TPPs), 2 power units were put into emergency repair, while 1 power unit was turned on to compensate for lost power.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, after scheduled repairs, one unit at a nuclear plant returned to work.

According to the report, a repair campaign is still ongoing at other generation facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1.5 GW of the planned 1.7 GW of additional capacities were added to the power system in preparation for the heating season.