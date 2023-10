American intelligence had no information and saw no signs of preparations for an attack by Hamas militants on Israel.

This follows from a statement by United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a briefing on October 10.

When asked if US intelligence had anything to indicate that Hamas was preparing to attack Israel, he said the US had no such data.

"We didn't see anything to indicate that this type of attack was going to unfold, and neither did the Israelis," Sullivan said.

When asked by a journalist about how Israel missed this attack, the spokesperson said that this is a matter for the Israeli Government.

"That's a question you should ask the Israeli government. Obviously, the Israeli government places a high value on its intelligence capabilities regarding Hamas, the West Bank, and Hezbollah. And why there was no warning is not a question I can answer from this podium," said Sullivan.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on October 7, hundreds of rockets were fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip. In the south of the country, a clash between the army and militants was reported.

After the Israeli military regained control of the south of the country, around 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants were found there.

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said that the army is moving to a "full offensive" on the Gaza Strip.

The US has declared that it has enough resources to support Ukraine and Israel at the same time.