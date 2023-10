Russians change tactics of assaults and attack in small groups of 5−8 - AFU

The russian occupiers are changing the tactics of assaults on the Tavria axis. They now attack in small groups of 5−8. The speaker of the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces Oleksandr Shtupun announced this on the air of the telethon.

“They're trying to change tactics. If earlier there was a platoon, now there are groups of 5-8 people, mainly infantry. Sometimes they are covered by an IFV or a tank," he said.

Shtupun added that the change of tactics does not occur everywhere and this depends on the russian commander.

Also, according to him, the russians can no longer recruit "30 soldiers who would go on assault and who would be immediately dispersed by our artillery."

He also noted that last day the invaders intensified on the Tavria axis, launched 19 air strikes and carried out 705 artillery attacks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the South operational command of the Armed Forces said that the russians began to use new tactics of shelling Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the russian occupiers, due to bad weather, use less aviation on the Tavria axis, and their logistics are complicated.