The aggressor country of russia keeps two submarine missile carriers in the Black Sea, which can carry eight Kalibr missiles. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Nataliya Humeniuk, writes Radio Svoboda.

"The weather is on our side. The storm is very powerful for several days and remains at the level of 4-5 points - this is quite convincing for the Black Sea. Now the enemy has made a rotation without using surface ships. They are all brought to the base points. Two submarine missile carriers, which can be equipped with up to 8 Kalibrs, remain on duty,” she said on the air of the national telethon.

It will be recalled that, according to Humeniuk, russia has reduced missile attacks because it may try to stockpile missiles for strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine.

At the same time, Humeniuk emphasizes, the occupying forces need additional coordination regarding such attacks. However, it was precisely with this that the russian federation could have difficulties after the attack on the headquarters of the russian Black Sea Fleet in the annexed Sevastopol.